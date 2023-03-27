Apr. 22 - Mozart's "Idomeneo"

The opera that announced the young Mozart’s genius to the world returns to the Met stage, with acclaimed maestro Manfred Honeck making a notable company debut on the podium.

A distinguished cast of leading Mozarteans comes together to bring the moving drama and dazzling arias to life, with tenor Michael Spyres in the title role of the ancient Cretan king, alongside mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey as the noble prince Idamante and soprano Ying Fang as his conflicted beloved, Ilia. Soprano Federica Lombardi is the jealous Elettra, who loses her senses in a mad scene of virtuosic rage.

Performance from fall 2022

Manfred Honeck; Michael Spyres (Idomeneo), Ying Fang (Ilia), Federica Lombardi (Elettra), Kate Lindsey (Idamante), Paolo Fanale (Arbace), Issachah Savage (High Priest)