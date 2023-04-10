© 2023
2022-23 Metropolitan Opera Season on WVTF Music

May 6 - Puccini's "La Boheme"

Published April 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT
Puccini's La Boheme

Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Puccini’s timeless tragedy for the first time at the Met, leading soprano Eleonora Buratto and tenor Stephen Costello as the bohemian lovers Mimì and Rodolfo, and soprano Kristina Mkhitaryan and baritone Davide Luciano as the on-again-off-again Musetta and Marcello.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Eleonora Buratto (Mimì), Stephen Costello (Rodolfo), Kristina Mkhitaryan (Musetta), Davide Luciano (Marcello), Christian Van Horn (Colline), Alexey Lavrov (Schaunard), Donald Maxwell (Benoit/Alcindoro)

