Met Opera Audience B&W
2022-23 Metropolitan Opera Season on WVTF Music

May 13 - Verdi's "Aida"

Published April 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
Verdi's Aida
Marty Sohl
/
Metropolitan Opera

This grandest of grand operas features an epic backdrop for what is in essence an intimate love story.

Set in ancient Egypt and packed with magnificent choruses, complex ensembles, and elaborate ballets, Aida never loses sight of its three protagonists. Few operas have matched Aida in its exploration of the conflict of private emotion and public duty, and perhaps no other has remained to the present day so unanimously appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

Paolo Carignani; Michelle Bradley (Aida), Marcelo Álvarez (Radamès), Olesya Petrova (Amneris), George Gagnidze (Amonasro), Christian Van Horn (Ramfis), Krzysztof Bączyk (The King)

