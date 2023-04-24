© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
2022-23 Metropolitan Opera Season on WVTF Music

May 20 - Mozart's "Don Giovanni"

Published April 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT
Mozart's "Don Giovanni"
Metropolitan Opera

Tony Award–winning director of Broadway’s A View from the Bridge and West Side Story, Ivo van Hove makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart’s tragicomedy, re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the dark corners of the story and its characters.

Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang make a superlative trio as Giovanni’s conquests—Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina—and tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio.

Nathalie Stutzmann; Peter Mattei (Don Giovanni), Federica Lombardi (Donna Anna), Adam Plachetka (Leporello), Ana María Martínez (Donna Elvira), Ben Bliss (Don Ottavio), Ying Fang (Zerlina), Alfred Walker (Masetto), Alexander Tsymbalyuk (The Commendatore)

