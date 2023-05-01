May 27 - Terence Blanchard's "Champion"

The six-time Grammy Award–winning composer’s first opera arrives at the Met.

Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith’s older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer’s estranged mother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagen. Yannick Nézet-Séguin is again on the podium for Blanchard’s second Met premiere.

Performance from April 29, 2023

Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Ryan Speedo Green (Young Emile Griffith), Eric Owens (Emile Griffith), Latonia Moore (Emelda Griffith), Stephanie Blythe (Kathy Hagen), Paul Groves (Howie Albert), Eric Greene (Benny "Kid" Paret)