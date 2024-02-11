Lexington Chamber Music Society Composer In Residence: Gerald Cohen

"Beloved of my being: the Music of Composer Gerald Cohen" is the title of the 3rd of 4 concerts in the inaugural season of the newly founded Lexington Chamber Music Society.

His evocative and vibrant chamber music combines traditional and modern techniques with rich historical traditions and the composers talent for storytelling through music that touches the listener deeply.

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church in Lexington, VA

More information/tickets:

Chamber Music Society of Lexington - Mark Gallagher, Clarinetist

About the Composer:

Gerald Cohen, composer (geraldcohenmusic.com)