Discovery of early Mozart Serenade “A Very Little Night Music”

Over 230 years after Mozart’s death comes the rediscovery of a substantial work, his Serenade in C major K. 648, which was immediately given the nickname “Ganz kleine Nachtmusik”

(“A Very Little Night Music”). The work was probably composed by Mozart as a teenager between 1766 and 1769 and is preserved in a copy made around 1780, which was found in the music library of the Leipzig City Library. See and hear more at: https://www.deutschegrammophon.com

