Concordia College Choir Tour visits Roanoke

Michael Culloton conducts the world-renowned Concordia Choir of Minnesota during their 2025 National Tour of the Southeast United States. Hear some of America’s finest a cappella choral music March 3rd, 7pm at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, VA. This performance is sold out. Visit ConcordiaTickets.com to purchase tickets for subsequent shows. For more information on the Music In Raleigh Court 2024 - 2025 Concert series visit https://www.rcpres.org/musicseries