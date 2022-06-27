© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Inspired
Inspired
Sunday at 7am on Radio IQ
Hosted by Ambereen Khan

Inspired, produced by Interfaith Voices, is heard on nearly 100 stations around the country. Every week, host Ambereen Khan engages in thoughtful conversations to explore how beliefs and ideas are shaping our world, influencing our politics and culture. Drawing on her experiences growing up across the Midwest and American South as an immigrant and an American Muslim, Khan brings a new voice and fresh perspective to the conversation.

The show is an hour-long, thematic and topical. Exploring relevant questions from different points of view, the show weaves together context, scholarship and the lived experience. These voices are nuanced and often missing from the coverage of faith and spirituality in the United States and beyond.

Inspired is the only national public affairs program exclusively dedicated to exploring religion, spirituality and ethics at a time when America's religious landscape is rapidly changing.