Marketplace Morning Report
Weekdays at 6:51am and 8:51am on RADIO IQ
Marketplace Morning Report (MMR) is the morning sister program from the award-winning staff of Marketplace. Bringing you the morning business news "for the rest of us" in the time it takes you to drink your first cup of joe, MMR is a great way to start your day. You can catch our nine-minute module weekdays during NPR's Morning Edition. Tune-in to Marketplace Morning Report and get a head start on the day!
Marketplace Morning Report episodes
Christopher Low measures market activity with us. A wrinkle in the ongoing saga of gas prices: The price of crude is rising. The BBC looks in on how new COVID restrictions in the East have affected local lives as well as the global supply chain.
People are still leaving jobs to find new ones at record level, and data shows that it’s generally working out for them. Speaking of records, the demand for vinyl remains high, so we talk to someone at a record-pressing plant to get a sense of how the industry is adapting to new challenges.
From the BBC World Service: Lee Jae-yong was convicted of embezzlement and bribery, but the Seoul government says he’s needed back in charge of the country’s biggest company to help the post-pandemic economic recovery. Plus, an armed man took hostages at a bank in Lebanon and demanded access to his frozen savings. And, the Swedish firm that’s developing a less environmentally intensive kind of steel.
We talk cooling inflation and producer price index with Diane Swonk of KPMG, then we examine how the Nasdaq appears to have regained some of its footing and returned to a bull market. Grocery prices are rising faster than the cost of eating at a restaurant. The BBC reports on Gambia’s efforts to address the issue of people without addresses.
However, gas prices vary from one state to another … why is that? We try to explain. The BBC reports on basement apartments in South Korea in the wake of record rainfall and flooding. Art critic Blake Gopnik talks about a new exhibit that touches on industry and economics.
From the BBC World Service: Low water levels on the River Rhine mean vessels are having to limit the load they can carry. Following flooding in Seoul, South Korea, authorities are moving to ban basement apartments. Plus, we hear how disruption to China’s manufacturing hubs is impacting supply chains around the world.
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Exchange Capital Resources, helps us look into fresh data that indicates a cooling economy. Former president Donald Trump is testifying in New York regarding the probe into his business practices. Plus, a closer look at the infrastructure for electric vehicles in Florida.
There could be a spoiler in the Inflation Reduction Act’s incentives to get electric vehicles. Disney Plus may have found a way to elude a Netflix-style post-lockdown subscriber scenario. We look into how the timing of review blackmailing scams is affecting targeted restaurants.
From the BBC World Service: Major electricity price hikes are adding pressure for people in Sri Lanka who are already struggling to afford the basics. The country has seen more anti-government protests amid an ongoing economic crisis. Plus, Germany plans to raise income tax thresholds and child benefits to try to help struggling households. And, how can you get deliveries if you don’t have a formal address? The Gambia in west Africa is rolling out a new digital system.
We try to explain, with some help from Jeffrey Cleveland of Payden & Rygel. The U.S. is sending another $1 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine. A variety of factors are weakening Russia’s grip on the crypto mining industry.