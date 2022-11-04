Voting Access
Voting is one of our most cherished American rights.
But accessing that right to vote hasn’t always been easy, especially for African Americans. And some believe it’s still under threat because of voter ID laws and registration procedures.
On this episode of Under Consideration, William Fralin talks about voting access with two people with different perspectives on the issue— Sheba Williams, founder of Nolef Turns, and Clara Belle Wheeler from the Virginia Institute for Public Policy.