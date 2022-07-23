Award winning singer/songwriter Dana Cooper has appeared on Austin City Limits, Mountain Stage, and at Kerrville Folk Festival. He performs songs from his new album in a Roots Down Session recorded live in the WVTF studio.

Co-produced by multi-instrumentalist Dave Coleman, his new album I Can Face The Truth features collaborators Tom Kimmel, Kim Richey, Jonell Mosser, Maura O’Connell, Brother Paul Brown, David Starr, Rebecca Folsom, Elva Jones-Hahn, Tim Lorsch, Gillian Tuite and Joseph Murray.