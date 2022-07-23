© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programming Note: Radio IQ will broadcast the NPR Politics Special: The January 6th Hearings - What We've Learned
The program will air Saturday (7/23) at 4pm
Roots Down gif
Roots Down

Dana Cooper

Published July 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT
Dana Cooper
danacoopermusic.com
/

Legendary songwriter performs songs from his new album.

Award winning singer/songwriter Dana Cooper has appeared on Austin City Limits, Mountain Stage, and at Kerrville Folk Festival. He performs songs from his new album in a Roots Down Session recorded live in the WVTF studio.

Co-produced by multi-instrumentalist Dave Coleman, his new album I Can Face The Truth features collaborators Tom Kimmel, Kim Richey, Jonell Mosser, Maura O’Connell, Brother Paul Brown, David Starr, Rebecca Folsom, Elva Jones-Hahn, Tim Lorsch, Gillian Tuite and Joseph Murray.

Roots Down
Stay Connected