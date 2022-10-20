Catherine Britt & Daniel Champagne
A Roots 'Down Under' Session with fellow Aussies recorded live in the WVTF studio
Award winning country music artist Catherine Britt, along with Brad Bergen, and one-of-a-kind guitar virtuoso Daniel Champagne recorded live in the WVTF studio with Catherine performing songs from her new album Home Truths and Daniel performing astounding feats on his guitar.