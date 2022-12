Abe Partridge shares his journey from Baptist minister to soldier to touring musician and artist. And, the Alabama Astronaut Podcasting which chronicles his experience in collecting the music performed in snake handling churches throughout the South.

We also hear live performances from his new EP Alabama Skies.

The links:

Abe Partridge Website

Alabama Astronaut Podcast

Alabama Astronaut Art Club

The Podcast Facebook

The Podcast on Spotify