Monday at 8pm and Saturday at 3pm

This American Life is a weekly public radio show broadcast on more than 500 stations to about 1.8 million listeners. It is produced by Chicago Public Media, distributed by PRX, and has won all of the major broadcasting awards.

There's a theme to each episode, and a variety of stories on that theme. It's mostly true stories of everyday people, though not always. There's lots more to the show, but it's sort of hard to describe. This American Life documents and describes contemporary America, but it is, quite literally, a new kind of radio storytelling.

Find out why This American Life is one of the most popular weekend programs on RADIO IQ by tuning in Saturday at 3:00 pm and Monday at 8:00 pm.

