This American Life
Monday at 8pm and Saturday at 3pm
This American Life is a weekly public radio show broadcast on more than 500 stations to about 1.8 million listeners. It is produced by Chicago Public Media, distributed by PRX, and has won all of the major broadcasting awards.
There's a theme to each episode, and a variety of stories on that theme. It's mostly true stories of everyday people, though not always. There's lots more to the show, but it's sort of hard to describe. This American Life documents and describes contemporary America, but it is, quite literally, a new kind of radio storytelling.
Find out why This American Life is one of the most popular weekend programs on RADIO IQ by tuning in Saturday at 3:00 pm and Monday at 8:00 pm.
This American Life Episodes
In 1967, the first two Black students were enrolled at an all-white private boarding school in Virginia. The main reason they were there? To benefit the white kids.
Stories of people racing against time to solve a problem. Will they make it?
People who love summer camp say that non-camp people simply don't understand what's so amazing about it. We attempt to bridge this gap of misunderstanding between camp people and non-camp people.
We try something harder than anything we've ever tried before, by taking the random ideas that members of our own families have told us would be "perfect for the show," and turning them into actual stories.
An investigation into a very basic question about people: Are most of us bad or good?
The Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade began with a lawsuit filed by a Mississippi abortion clinic. On the day Roe was overturned, we were there. Stories from the center of this moment of history, the day it happened.
Getting from A to B via Z.
Kids navigating hairy situations all on their own, with no help from grown-ups.
Government isn’t doing much to prevent school shootings. So parents are jumping in: parents whose kids have died in mass shootings, in the wake of each shooting. They take practical, effective action — and they get results.
People staring squarely at the truth, and still finding it hard to believe what they’re seeing.