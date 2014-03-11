5 Images
Thank You Gifts
NERDMUGIQ.jpg
The Public Radio Nerd Mug is an 11-ounce coffee mug with the NPR/Public Radio Nerd logo on one side, and the Radio IQ or WVTF Music logo on the other. Dishwasher and microwave safe. Pledge level: $7.50/month or $90 all at once.
NERDMUGVTF.jpg
The Public Radio Nerd mug is an 11-ounce black mug that features the Nerd and NPR logo on one side, and the station's logo (you choose which one) on the other. Dishwasher and microwave safe. Donation level: $7.50/month or $90 up front.
NPR Tote
Who doesn't love a public radio tote?This off-white, 12-ounce cotton canvas tote has the NPR logo, a large pocket in the front, 20-inch long blue straps, and a spacious interior. Donation level: $10/month, or $120 up front.
both shirts.png
50 years of public radio in Virginia is worth celebrating! Get one (or both) of our 50th Anniversary t-shirts. It comes in royal blue or gold, with our special 50th Anniversary logo on the front, and the NPR logo on the sleeve, in sizes Extra Small to Double Extra Large. Donation level: $15/month or $180 up front.
miccropped.jpg
Day Sponsorships are one way you can pay tribute to an event, commemorate a person, celebrate special occasions or more. Receive 5 announcements on WVTF Music and/or Radio IQ on the day of your choice. WVTF Donation level: $15/month or $180 up front. Radio IQ: $25/month or $300 up front. Combo both stations: $35/month or $420 up front.
1/5