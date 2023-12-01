The People's Pharmacy with Terry & Joe Graedon
For the final event of our 50th anniversary celebration, Radio IQ and WVTF Music hosted Terry and Joe Graedon of The People's Pharmacy.
The special program will air on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 at 7 pm on Radio IQ.
1 of 6 — 20231201_134658.jpg
Craig Wright / Radio IQ
2 of 6 — 20231201_134932.jpg
Craig Wright / Radio IQ
3 of 6 — 20231201_135138.jpg
Craig Wright / Radio IQ
4 of 6 — 20231201_154940.jpg
Craig Wright / Radio IQ
5 of 6 — 20231201_160805.jpg
Craig Wright / Radio IQ
6 of 6 — 20231201_160818.jpg
Craig Wright / Radio IQ