Winter Fund Drive

The New Radio IQ/WVTF MUSIC/NPR ChicoBag Tote.

The elimination of federal funding marks a new era in public radio.

And so, it’s a new era for the public radio tote bag.

Announcing the brand-new Radio IQ ChicoBag Tote.

A large sleek black shoulder-style bag embossed with the Radio IQ, WVTF MUSIC and NPR logos that conveniently folds into a built-in branded pouch with a cordlock and caribiner that safely holds your keys or hangs on your belt, backpack, or purse. And, it’s machine washable!

More Importantly, the new Radio IQ ChicoBag is made of 100% post-consumer plastic bottles and colored using the Refine waterless dye solution.

On average, each ChicoBag bag replaces over 500 single-use plastic bags, contributing to a cleaner, healthier planet.

You can get your Brand New Radio IQ ChicoBag Tote.by becoming a $10 monthly sustaining donor or making a one-time gift of $120. From our website Radio IQ Dot Org or our mobile app, click the donate button, and select from the Thank You Gifts Menu.

This large, shoulder-style reusable bag carries your farmers market haul, a load of library books, supplies for a day at the park, or whatever must-have you find at a local boutique with ease. You'll feel great when you need a bag and this is conveniently tucked in your purse or backpack ready to carry whatever the day brings. Made of strong and machine washable fabric, this reusable tote bag can handle whatever life throws at you.

Materials



Fabric: 100% GRS Certified Post Consumer Recycled Bottles

Carabiner 78% Recycled Aluminum

Cord: 100% Recycled PET

Cordlock: 100% Recycled Polyurethane

Bag Specs



Bag: 19"w x 13"h (48cm w x 33cm h)

Pouch: 3"w x 5"h (8cm w x 13cm h)

Weight: 2.0 oz. / .125 lbs.

40 Pound Carrying Capacity

Care Instructions

