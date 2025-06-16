Play it Forward – The Heifetz Ensemble live at WVTF Music
Four returning Heifetz 2025 students—violinists Kitty Amaral and Runa Matsushita, violist Steven Baloue, and cellist Amelia Zitoun—join faculty pianist Andrew Rosenblum for a special studio performance of their 2025 Festival of Concerts.
The performance is curated by Heifetz director Benjamin Roe, and WVTF Music General manager Roger Duvall. Recorded live at WVTF studios on Monday June 2nd, 2025.
Full concert and interview
Performance alone
More information on the Heifetz International Music Institute at Mary Baldwin University can be found HERE
Also, listen to Heifetz On Air, every Sunday at 2pm on WVTF Music.