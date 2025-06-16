Play it Forward – The Heifetz Ensemble live at WVTF Music

Benjamin K Roe Left to Right: WVTF's Roger Duvall, faculty pianist Andrew Rosenblum, violinists Runa Matsushita and Kitty Amaral, cellist Amelia Zitoun, and violist Steven Baloue.

Four returning Heifetz 2025 students—violinists Kitty Amaral and Runa Matsushita, violist Steven Baloue, and cellist Amelia Zitoun—join faculty pianist Andrew Rosenblum for a special studio performance of their 2025 Festival of Concerts.

The performance is curated by Heifetz director Benjamin Roe, and WVTF Music General manager Roger Duvall. Recorded live at WVTF studios on Monday June 2nd, 2025.

Full concert and interview Listen • 1:28:29

Performance alone Listen • 1:10:48

More information on the Heifetz International Music Institute at Mary Baldwin University can be found HERE

Also, listen to Heifetz On Air, every Sunday at 2pm on WVTF Music.