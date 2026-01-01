11th District Candidate Arthur G. Purves (R)

11th District Candidate Arthur Purves (R)

Campaign Website:

https://www.votepurves.org/

Candidate Questionnaire from WAMU:

Candidate Response: "WAMU stated, ‘We reserve the right to address falsehoods or inaccuracies in responses with an editor's note.’ I asked if WAMU would notify me if it found inaccuracies or falsehoods in my answers. No reply. I also asked how WAMU would know that its editor notes are not themselves false and inaccurate? Again, no reply.

It is risky for WAMU or me or anyone to assume that we can always judge what is false and inaccurate. There is often more to learn. I regard WAMU's editor note policy as an encroachment on the First Amendment. It is a step toward the suppression of free speech. Therefore I am not responding to WAMU's questions, even though I would like to and the questions themselves are excellent.

Editor’s note: WAMU and Mr. Purves exchanged a number of emails, addressing his questions about our voter guide and requests to waive our fact checking process, which we declined. We explained by restating our commitment to ensuring voters are informed with the most accurate information possible. Below is our final response to Mr. Purves:

“The WAMU newsroom includes professional editors and reporters who subscribe to the highest journalistic standards, and we welcome a diversity of ideas.

In the interest of serving the public, we aren't able to accommodate your request to waive editors' notes.

We look forward to reading your responses to the questions provided for our upcoming voter guide. This will be our final response on the matter. Thank you.

”We appreciate Mr. Purves’ response, as well as his compliment on our voter guide questions.

