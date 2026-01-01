Sunday at 7pm on Radio IQ

Naturally Curious is an up-close conversation with interesting people who have meaningful stories to tell. Host Bruce C. Bryan takes his listeners on a journey that is both personal and universal. The people he talks with are dynamic, engaged, helpful, and willing to share what they’ve learned and how their lives impact others. Everyone has a story to tell and when these interesting folks share theirs, listeners immediately feel the impact and are motivated to learn, do, or say more.



We talk about their stories, their challenges, how they impact the world around them. We discuss what inspires them and how their work or their organization inspires or supports change and improvement in the world. These will be very personal interviews and stories – I’ll dig to ensure that happens each episode.