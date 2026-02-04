News from Virginia Public Radio
Many of us gather items such as used soup cans, milk jugs, and old medicine bottles to be recycled. But what actually gets recycled… or reused? WMRA’s Ayse Pirge explores two places in the Shenandoah Valley with different approaches to processing reusables.
A panel of three judges ruled Thursday that Mike Scheibe was properly elected to the Shenandoah County School Board, and a prior felony conviction from Pennsylvania does not prevent him from holding that office. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.
Federal immigration enforcement may get more complicated in Virginia if a group of bills passed in a House of Delegates committee Friday morning get signed into law.
Virginia Beach on Thursday unveiled a Land Acknowledgement recognizing the Indigenous tribes that lived in the area thousands of years before colonization.
After years of failure to fund new research, advocates want legislation to press pause in the meantime.
Abigail Spanberger is signing the first legislation of her administration as governor.
Texas Gladden, who died in 1966, didn’t record, perform or tour regularly. And while she lived through the mid-century folk revival, Gladden wasn’t swept up in the fervor.
Radio IQ politics analyst Jeff Schapiro and Michael Pope recap the week in politics and state government.
University of Mary Washington political science professor Stephen Farnsworth said such a big majority can cut both ways.
Democrats released their proposed redistricting maps Thursday night.
Medical aid in dying is legal in more than a dozen states, but not in Virginia, where efforts to authorize the practice have repeatedly stalled amid ethical and medical concerns.