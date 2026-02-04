© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio IQ and WVTF Music in the Lexington area (88.7 and 101.9) are off the air due to a power outage. Our engineers are working on the issue.

News from Virginia Public Radio

Virginia Public Radio is a partnership of Radio IQ, WMRA in Harrisonburg, WHRO in Norfolk and WAMU in Washington.
Sorted bales of recycled materials at RCS Recycling in Winchester. This is the end result. These bales will go to different locations for reuse.
Ayse Pirge / WMRA
Soup cans, milk jugs and old piano parts – what actually gets recycled?
Ayse Pirge
Many of us gather items such as used soup cans, milk jugs, and old medicine bottles to be recycled. But what actually gets recycled… or reused? WMRA’s Ayse Pirge explores two places in the Shenandoah Valley with different approaches to processing reusables.
The view from Moormans River Overlook in the Shenandoah National Park includes land in western Albemarle County that is newly protected from future development through the Shenandoah Borderlands Project.
Virginia Department of Forestry
/
WMRA
News
Shenandoah Borderlands Project protects forestland next to national park
Randi B. Hagi
The state and U.S. flags fly over the Virginia State Capitol as the 2024 session of the Virginia General Assembly gets underway, Jan. 10, 2024, in Richmond, Va.
Steve Helber
/
AP
News
Virginia House committee kills bill to decriminalize homelessness
Brad Kutner