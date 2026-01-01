11th District Candidate Dianne Blais (G)

Campaign Website:

https://dianneforcongress.org/doku.php?id=start

Candidate Questionnaire from WAMU:

1. Why do you want to run for Congress in Virginia's 11th District?

I want these wars to end – to stop bombs, coups and economic sanctions.

2. Twenty thousand Virginians lost their federal jobs last year, including many in the 11th District. How would you support people in your district who are still recovering from those job losses?

I'd like those that lost their jobs to get rehired in the jobs they had, but meanwhile pay and retraining opportunities are needed while ex-employees search for jobs.

3. Companies are proposing to build several data centers in Fairfax County. Where do you stand on data centers in Northern Virgina? What guardrails and limits would you like to see on development?

A moratorium is needed until further benefit/cost studies are done and made widely available. Town halls should be held about any data center – ask the people.

4. What are your thoughts on the White House’s current position on immigration enforcement, and how specifically would you use your position in Congress to influence federal immigration policy?

The current position is immoral and I would not support further funding for ICE.

5. Fairfax County has a housing crisis. What specific proposals to create more affordable housing in the district?

Don't allow private equity firms to purchase homes. [There should be] programs to buy empty homes.

6. Where do you stand on the proposed Dominion Energy–NextEra merger?

Against.

7. What is one issue you think the current Congress has failed to address?

Impeaching Trump.

8. In 20 words or fewer, what is your top campaign priority?

Peace and a good life for ALL children

