Sitting all day can be bad for your health. That’s where the active sitting movement comes in.

A retired trauma surgeon and his son design active chairs for adults and kids that force people to use their muscles while sitting. The blueprint to make the kid’s version is offered free online.

Jon Kalish reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

