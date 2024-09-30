Hurricane Helene tests 3,600 dams in Virginia

As creeks in Augusta County overflowed their banks, emergency manager Patrick Lam headed out to check water levels at area dams.

“There are 17 high-hazard dams in this county – here to protect from the water flow that comes out of the mountain," he explains. "Most of them have been there for over 100 years and have been rehabbed in the last 20 years.”

Among them two dams at Sherando Lake where Steve Coley and his wife Kim volunteer.

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ From the upper dam at Sherando Lake, volunteer Steve Coley says water rose to nearly 25 feet above normal, covering bridges, piers, trees and other vegetation.

He makes the rounds on a Gator – checking the earthen barriers finished in 1938 by the Civilian Conservation Corps and a second dam above, completed in ’58.

“They told us that they were going to evacuate this loop if the water went up to 25 feet, and I think it got up to 23 feet,” Kim recalls.

“All the bridges and a couple of little fishing piers – all that was under water!” Steve says.

“This is our 10th year, and we’ve seen a lot of water before,” Kim adds, “but I think this one was the worst.”

Coley was out in the pouring rain Friday, clearing drainage pipes near the couple’s RV.

“We had a lot of water backing up over here, and he went down there and dug out the drainpipes so they would flow better," Kim Coley explains. "It was like maybe two feet deep down there until we released some of the water,” Steve Coley recalls.

On Monday he joined rangers and other volunteers in clearing debris from the beach, but Patrick Lam warns there could be more flooding.

“There’s rain every day in the 10-day forecast, so we were praying for rain earlier in the summer, but we need the sun now.”

So far, he says, the dams look good, but he and county administrator Tim Fitzgerald warn Virginians there are other dangers to avoid.

“There are still lots of roads over there that are flooded and impassable,” Fitzgerald says. “And if you ’re driving, turn around --don’t drown.” Lam adds. “It doesn’t take a lot of water to overcome you.”

“Watch the signage that’s out there and make smart decision,” Fitzgerald concludes.

Keep an eye on your surroundings, they sat, and head for higher ground if necessary.