Local produce distribution program faces steep funding cuts

We continue to trace the trickle-down effects of funding changes at the federal level. One program that distributes local produce is facing steep funding cuts. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

Last spring, we reported on the ' Fresh Veggie Series ' – a grant-funded program coordinated by the Harrisonburg nonprofit Vine & Fig that buys high-quality produce from local farmers and distributes it to schools, food pantries, health clinics, and other partners.

KATHY YODER: Last year we were able to provide over 360 families, which is about 1,500 people, with produce each week.

Kathy Yoder is the educational outreach program director at Vine & Fig. In late February, she learned that two major federal grants from the Local Food Purchase Assistance program have been frozen indefinitely. That adds up to $210,000 – 40% of their budget this year.

Randi B. Hagi Kathy Yoder coordinates the program, securing grant funding and establishing a network between local farmers and nonprofits addressing food insecurity.

YODER: So this means that 40% of those funds that were going to go to five local farmers that we purchase from aren't going to go there. So the timing is very difficult for them, as they have already made decisions for this growing season, in terms of which and how many crops to plant … the hiring of employees … and their arrangements with other markets in which to sell produce.

Her contact at the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the already- awarded grants haven't officially been canceled, but they don't know if the money will ever be released.

YODER: It also means that we had to drop some of our programs and organizations, such as our support for a senior citizen food box program … and also food pantry deliveries that Jones Garden in Staunton – one of the new farmers we had hoped to work with … we cannot support them this year unless we receive these funds.