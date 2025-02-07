-
President Donald Trump's hiring freeze is preventing most federal agencies from filling any civilian positions that were vacant on January 20. That includes open ranger jobs at Shenandoah National Park. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.
The brother of the Parkland, Florida school shooter was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trespassing on school properties in Augusta County. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.
Hodges was part of or on the fringes of major historical events, like the 1859 raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia’s Constitutional Convention and more.
Black bear cubs that are orphaned in Virginia are brought to the Wildlife Center in Waynesboro, where they’re raised by human surrogates until they can return to the wild. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.