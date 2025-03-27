© 2025
Top Voice of America journalist talks about Trump's effort to shutter the VOA

WMRA | By Bob Leweke
Published March 27, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT
Until the end of February, Steve Herman, who lives in Stafford County, VA, was the chief national correspondent for the Voice of America.
SARAH SILBIGER
At the end of February, Steve Herman, chief national correspondent for the Voice of America, found out that, along with thousands of other VOA employees, he was on administrative leave. And the VOA fell silent on March 16th. WMRA’s Bob Leweke spoke with him to find out what happened at VOA, and what’s next.

The first hearing for a temporary restraining order in the case filed by VOA reporters is scheduled for Friday, March 28th in a federal court in New York.
