Radio IQ news team receives ten awards from Virginias AP Broadcasters

The Radio IQ news team received ten awards from Virginias AP Broadcasters.

The awards were announced Saturday. Virginias AP Broadcasters is an independent association comprised of local radio and television members of The Associated Press from throughout Virginia and West Virginia.

Radio IQ Nick Gilmore (left) and Craig Wright with some of the awards presented to WVTF/Radio IQ.

Radio IQ received the following awards:

Best Spot News: Second, Nick Gilmore, Roxy Todd and Craig Wright, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, "Hurricane Helene."

Best Continuing News: First, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, "Red Onion"

Best Light Feature: Second, Roxy Todd, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, "Afghan Refugees."

Best Reporter: Second, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, "Criminal Justice Reporting"

Best Newscast: First, Craig Wright, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Craig Wright, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Roxy Todd, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, "Virginia's Wild Caves"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Second, Brad Kutner, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, "Transgender Day of Visibility.

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: Second, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA