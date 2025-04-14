© 2025
Move over Paleo diet, it's Dinosaur Time, a TikTok trend all about devouring veggies

By Sarah Boden
Published April 14, 2025 at 4:12 AM EDT

Dinosaur time is a viral TikTok trend helping some people eat more vegetables? It can be hard to eat the recommended 2-3 cups of vegetables daily but when we don't we miss out on vital nutrients, vitamins and fiber. Some folks on TikTok are gobbling greens raw straight from the bag, a tip they call "dinosaur time." We talk to nutritionists about the trend, and whether there are more palatable hacks for getting enough veggies in your diet.

