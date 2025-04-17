© 2025
George Washington National Forest among those targeted by agriculture secretary

WMRA | By Randi B. Hagi
Published April 17, 2025 at 6:38 PM EDT
Switzer Lake and surrounding areas of the George Washington National Forest are among the lands included in an "emergency" designation that streamlines the process for commercial logging operations to gain access to national forests.
Randi B. Hagi
Switzer Lake and surrounding areas of the George Washington National Forest are among the lands included in an "emergency" designation that streamlines the process for commercial logging operations to gain access to national forests.

Recent federal policy changes could affect the management of – and timber sales within – our local national forests. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

[sound of lake lapping at shore, bird calls]

Switzer Lake, nestled among the ridges of Shenandoah Mountain in Rockingham County, is a popular spot for anglers, campers, and kayakers. But the dense woods surrounding the lake could be at an increased risk for commercial timber sales following recent edicts from the Trump administration.

Earlier this month, Brooke Rollins – the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture – declared an "Emergency Situation Determination," or ESD, on 112.6 million acres – nearly 60% – of National Forest lands across the country. In the memo, Rollins cites President Donald Trump's executive order calling for the expansion of American timber production. She wrote that it's vital to [quote] "increase domestic timber production to protect our national and economic security," [end quote] as well as reduce wildfire disasters and improve wildlife habitats.The ESD designation is justified by fire risk, tree disease, or insect infestation.

As the Associated Press reported, this designation eliminates an objection process by which conservation groups, Native tribes, and local governments can challenge logging proposals in national forests.

This illustration roughly shows the national forest lands
Randi B. Hagi/U.S. Department of Agriculture/U.S. Forest Service
This illustration roughly shows the national forest lands that have been included in the new "Emergency Situation Determination" in dark blue.

A map outlining affected forest areas is available online. When enlarged and overlaid on a U.S. Forest Service map, targeted areas appear to include large swaths of the George Washington, Jefferson and Monongahela National Forests – including recreation areas such as Switzer Lake, Hone Quarry, Fridley Gap, Sherando Lake, Seneca Rocks, and Spruce Knob. It also appears to include wilderness areas that are legally protected from timber cutting, such as Ramseys Draft and Saint Mary's. We reached out to regional Forest Service officials on Thursday and have not heard back yet.
Randi B. Hagi
Randi B. Hagi first joined the WMRA team in 2019 as a freelance reporter. Her work has been featured on NPR and other NPR member stations; in The Harrisonburg Citizen, where she previously served as the assistant editor;The Mennonite; Mennonite World Review; and Eastern Mennonite University's Crossroads magazine.
