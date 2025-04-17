George Washington National Forest among those targeted by agriculture secretary

Recent federal policy changes could affect the management of – and timber sales within – our local national forests. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

[sound of lake lapping at shore, bird calls]

Switzer Lake, nestled among the ridges of Shenandoah Mountain in Rockingham County, is a popular spot for anglers, campers, and kayakers. But the dense woods surrounding the lake could be at an increased risk for commercial timber sales following recent edicts from the Trump administration.

Earlier this month, Brooke Rollins – the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture – declared an "Emergency Situation Determination," or ESD, on 112.6 million acres – nearly 60% – of National Forest lands across the country. In the memo, Rollins cites President Donald Trump's executive order calling for the expansion of American timber production. She wrote that it's vital to [quote] "increase domestic timber production to protect our national and economic security," [end quote] as well as reduce wildfire disasters and improve wildlife habitats.The ESD designation is justified by fire risk, tree disease, or insect infestation.

As the Associated Press reported , this designation eliminates an objection process by which conservation groups, Native tribes, and local governments can challenge logging proposals in national forests.

Randi B. Hagi/U.S. Department of Agriculture/U.S. Forest Service This illustration roughly shows the national forest lands that have been included in the new "Emergency Situation Determination" in dark blue.