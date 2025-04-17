NBA hopefuls and scouts descend on Portsmouth for 71st basketball invitational

A high school gym in Portsmouth might seem like an unusual place for college athletes and NBA representatives to gather, but the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is one of the most important stops in the league’s pre-draft process.

The tournament, which is in its 71st year, tipped off Wednesday at Churchland High School. The PIT serves as a vital stage for collegiate players trying to make an impression on NBA scouts and personnel.

Since its start in 1953, it’s hosted NBA legends Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and Scottie Pippen and more contemporary stars such as Jimmy Butler.

Stephen Gillaspie, staff writer for No Ceilings, an NBA Draft scouting outlet, said the PIT is especially important for players from smaller schools or who were on talent-rich Division I programs.

“If they show out in a tournament like this, they get called up to the next level of combine, whether that's the Ignite camp or the NBA combine,” he said.

NBA scouts use the tournament to scout college seniors who are on the fringes of being drafted. The extra data provided by the contests can lead to diamonds in the rough or players who are worth developing in the G-League — the NBA’s minor league.

“Some of them are maintaining their draft eligibility and (are) in the transfer portal right now,” Gillaspie said. “There (are) European scouts that are going to be here, NBA scouts. People’s futures are being impacted from just the weekend of basketball.”

The PIT isn’t a place where scouts come to find players who put up 30 shots, Gillaspie said.

“They want to come out here and see who's going to hustle on defense, rebound, sacrifice, make extra plays,” he said. “They just want to see who can come in and be a win on the margins for their organization.”

This year’s tournament features college standouts Sean Pedulla from Ole Miss, J’Wan Roberts from Houston and Jahmyl Telfort from Butler.

Virginia Commonwealth’s Joe Bamisile is the lone player from a Virginia school.