Trump Federal Funding FAQ

President Trump signed an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's board of directors to "cease federal funding for NPR and PBS," the nation's primary public broadcasters.

If approved, this rescission will have devastating consequences for independent news, music, and programs on Public Radio and Television.

CPB’s role in funding Public Media allows this service to be possible, and without it, noncommercial stations would face significant constraints and financial burden to support their on-air broadcasts and streaming. Some stations would not be able to continue their service, and the loss of those licenses would have downstream consequences for listeners and their communities.

Stations are an essential and indispensable force in delivering fact based news and information, musical and cultural discovery, and protecting the public in the event of natural disasters. So much of this would be lost without CPB.

How you can help:

Visit Protect my Public Media for the latest.

https://protectmypublicmedia.org/

Contact your local lawmakers:

Check out this coverage map for your local representative.