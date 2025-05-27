Harvard student body co-president on Trump's effort to ban international students
A federal judge has blocked a White House effort to ban Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students. More than a quarter of the university’s students come from outside the U.S.
We check in on the escalating war between Harvard and the Trump administration with Abdullah Shahid Sial, a rising junior from Pakistan who serves as Harvard’s student body co-president.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR