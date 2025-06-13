'No Kings' protests in Virginia join nationwide rally

On Saturday, June 14, the U.S. Army will celebrate its 250th anniversary with a parade in Washington, D.C., at the request of President Trump. Fifty-five cadets from Virginia Military Institute will also march in that parade. Also on that same day, protesters will hold so-called “No Kings” anti-Trump counter-rallies around the country. That includes several in our area. In the Shenandoah Valley, local organizer Jayne Docherty is helping to set up protests, with banners, on bridges over Interstates 81 and 64:

"This has gotten really quite big, and it’s quite fascinating to watch people get connected over this cause. My dad was in the military, so this latest round of militarizing policing in L-A… This is to me, and to a lot of people, and so we’re getting a lot of veterans who haven’t really participated in protest culture, kind of saying “OK, I’m done."

Protests are also scheduled in Staunton, Lexington, Woodstock, Charlottesville, and elsewhere around Virginia and the nation.