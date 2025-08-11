Titan Forge founder claims 'clean break' from former employer Nexus

A new 3D printing business in Harrisonburg was started by a former associate of the legally embattled company Nexus. He claims the new venture has no ties with his old employer. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

At the beginning of August, Titan Forge opened its doors in downtown Harrisonburg – a 3D printing and hobby shop that hosts tabletop game nights. The business was registered with the state by David See – a former executive of Libre by Nexus and the owner of Subversivo. Nexus was a conglomerate of companies based in Verona, whose leaders have been found legally liable for misleading and threatening clients in their immigration bond business. Founder Mike Donovan and his husband, Richard Moore, are currently awaiting trial in a financial exploitation case. And earlier this year, Moore pled guilty to federal tax evasion, for which he is awaiting sentencing pending a competency evaluation.

In court documents, Moore admitted that he directed bank accounts to be opened by David See's business, Subversivo, "to disguise his continued control" of Nexus' finances. See has not been charged in connection with that conduct, and he told WMRA that he is no longer doing business with the Nexus leaders.

DAVID SEE: I have no relationship with Richard Moore or Mike Donovan. … We're not affiliated with Nexus or Gamer Oasis.

Gamer Oasis was a gaming store owned by Moore through his company Entlest Brands, Inc. It was evicted from its Harrisonburg location in March, six months after the landlord ordered the business to vacate the premises for not paying rent. A Rockingham County judge ordered Gamer Oasis to pay over $46,000 in unpaid rent and late fees. A former Gamer Oasis employee who spoke with WMRA on the condition of anonymity last year said their paychecks often bounced.

See said that he has hired Gamer Oasis employees to work at Titan Forge.

SEE: Everybody that works for me, for the most part, had a very negative experience working for Gamer Oasis, especially at the end. So it's a complete, clean break. … We hope to create a very fun and welcoming environment for people that play tabletop games and also provide a service.

He said they plan to offer 3D printing of games, accessories, and replacement parts for classic vehicles.