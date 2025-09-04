Pop-up medical clinic coming to Luray, seeking volunteers

The national nonprofit Remote Area Medical will return to Luray later this month. They're seeking volunteers to help with their free, pop-up medical clinic. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

Remote Area Medical Clinic Coordinator Lindsey Allison has organized RAM clinics across the eastern and southern U.S.

Remote Area Medical, or RAM, sets up clinics across the country to provide free medical, dental, and vision services to those in need. On Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28, they'll return to the Page County community with a clinic at Luray High School. Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking lot will open at 12 a.m. on the 27th, and no identification or proof of income is required to receive care. Their local partner is the Page County Free Clinic.

LINDSEY ALLISON: It is going to be a great clinic. This is a host group that has been doing this for a while and they are just so wonderful to work with, and we are so looking forward to being in the Luray community.

Lindsey Allison is a clinic coordinator with RAM.

ALLISON: We have got some really great volunteers this time around. We do still have a few needs left open. … We would welcome any type of interpreters. … We are looking for Spanish, French Creole, Korean interpreters. Also, we are in need of some providers, too, when it comes to vision – so optometrists, ophthalmologists, and ophthalmic techs.