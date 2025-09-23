Protesters confront Earle-Sears campaign event in Harrisonburg

Protestors confronted Rockingham County Republicans Monday morning [Sept. 22] at the Early Vote Center’s “Sign-The-Bus Tour” Event to inspire city and county Republicans to vote early. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports.

(Protestors Chanting)

Terence Sears, husband of Lt. Governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears, was the featured guest at an early voting event at the county administration building in Downtown Harrisonburg on Monday morning. He was accompanied by Virginia delegates Tony Wilt and Chris Runion, along with various candidates for other county offices.

Bridget Manley / WMRA Terence Sears speaks to Rockingham County Republicans at Monday’s “Sign-The-Bus Tour” event.

Sears brought the Lt. Governor’s campaign bus to the event, which was covered in signatures of voters from across the state. Rockingham County Republicans added their well-wishes to the bus. At the same time, members of the Service Employees International Union of Virginia, or SEIU, protested against cuts to Medicare and Medicaid funding in the One Big Beautiful Bill that was signed into law in July.

Sears, speaking to the crowd, addressed several issues important to Republicans, including his despair over the recent killing of Charlie Kirk and the importance of supporting military personnel, police, and children. Sears also hinted at promoting a controversial theory of reproductive care as a form of population control.

TERENCE SEARS: And the main thing is children and grandchildren. All you have to do is look at the other side and what they believe about children and grandchildren. I almost believe that it’s their way of reducing the population.

Bystander: Sure.

SEARS: Reducing the population.

Delegate Chris Runion is running for re-election in Virginia’s 35th district. He said that he and his wife voted earlier in the morning at the voting center.

CHRIS RUNION: A number of us voted today, and we are having a good, strong turnout, and that’s what the Valley is all about.

Bridget Manley / WMRA Protesters with the Service Employees International Union of Virginia (SEIU) protest Monday’s “Sign-The-Bus Tour” event.

The passion from both groups was intense, and although they managed to coexist, a few barbs were exchanged throughout the morning.

MAN: You’re all a bunch of idiots! You’re all a bunch of idiots!

WOMAN: Your mother must be proud!

MAN: Okay, okay, okay, okay…

MAN: Hey, thanks for cutting healthcare!

SEIU VA has planned multiple events across the state to protest healthcare cuts and plans to attend various other rallies.

Daryl Borgquist is the Rockingham County Republican Chairman. He said that the protest was misplaced, as the event was being held to boost engagement at the state and local level.

DARYL BORGQUIST: Well, they are a little confused because Medicare and Medicaid is a federal issue, not a state issue. So, if they are worried about that, they really need to take that up on the federal side.

Laura Packard is a stage four cancer survivor who said that the Affordable Care Act saved her life. A protestor at the event, she highlighted Earle-Sears’ support of the One Big Beautiful Bill as their reason to protest local events.

LAURA PACKARD: Winsome Earle-Sears supports this bill.