Nexus leader to remain in custody until sentencing

A former Augusta County businessman who pled guilty to federal tax evasion will remain in custody until his sentencing. Listeners are advised that this story contains discussion of attempted suicide. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

Richard Moore appeared in the federal courthouse in Harrisonburg on Wednesday to ask Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon to release him prior to sentencing. Moore is the former part owner and executive vice president of the beleaguered immigration bond business Nexus . He said he wanted to attend an intensive outpatient treatment program at AMFM, where he was previously a resident receiving mental health services.

Moore said, "I need help, and I got help, but I need more." He offered to be put on house arrest or wear an ankle monitor until sentencing.

Sentencing has been delayed twice now since Moore pled guilty to two of the 18 total felony counts he was charged with for failing to pay taxes he withheld from employees' paychecks. He faces up to 10 years in prison and has been ordered to pay more than $3 million in restitution. Moore failed to appear for sentencing in May, which he later told the judge was due to a suicide attempt and resulting hospitalization. He was then scheduled to be sentenced in July, but successfully moved for a competency evaluation to ensure he was capable of preparing for the hearing.

Court records show that Moore was admitted to the mental health unit of the federal prison complex in Butner, North Carolina in late August for evaluation. He was released into the custody of U.S. Marshals at the end of September.

Judge Dillon denied Moore's request for release prior to sentencing, noting that he has admitted to repeating tax evasion crimes following his initial indictment, and has prior charges for failure to appear and a history of being found in contempt of court. Even after Moore was released from custody last November to prepare for trial, Dillon pointed out that he did not pay taxes on the employees' wages at Gamer Oasis , which was a condition of his release. And, regardless of the circumstances, his failure to appear in May indicated that he could be a flight risk.

After the ruling, Moore asked again to be put on house arrest instead. Dillon responded, "you have asked for that … and I don't find that to be appropriate."

Once the Butner clinicians finish their competency evaluation report, a new sentencing hearing can be scheduled.