Harrisonburg food pantry expands offerings, in the face of increasing need

A grant from the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham last year helped expand offerings at the Corner Cupboard Food Pantry. WMRA’s Ayse Pirge reports.

The pantry at Emmanuel Episcopal Church has expanded their offerings, in response to client requests, to include feminine hygiene items, adult diapers, and culturally appropriate food.

Dave Seiter Dave Seiter serves on the board at the Corner Cupboard Food Pantry in Harrisonburg.

DAVE SEITER: We were able to offer more produce, different varieties of produce, and also some culturally acceptable foods. For example, certain types of flour, maybe spices. We recently were able to get some halal chicken.

Dave Seiter serves on the board at the Corner Cupboard Food Pantry. He says the pantry has been receiving more visitors, with about a 15 percent increase since January. I asked him about whether this has to do with the new range of offerings or need in general.

SEITER: I think it’s probably a little bit of both but I would lean towards the need in general. If you check with the other pantries in the area we all are experiencing the same thing. So, I think it’s need in general.

Seiter says they get most of their food from the Blue Ridge Area Food bank, in addition to receiving donations.

SEITER: So, we’re kind of all interdependent on them.

As for the food coming in through government programs –

SEITER: I think we’re ok so far but you can tell that… they’re not offering quite as many things. Quantity is still good but it’s the variety from USDA and from other government entities.

As WMRA haspreviously reported, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has been seeing record numbers of visitors through its community partners. With changes to eligibility for food assistance for many people, the increase in demand may continue to rise.