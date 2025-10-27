Nexus leader's attorney says he's competent; criminal cases proceed
A former leader of the Augusta County-based immigration bond business Nexus has reportedly been found mentally competent to assist in his own defense – meaning that two criminal cases against him can proceed. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.
Two criminal cases against Richard Moore, one in the federal court and one in the state court system, can now move forward since Moore was reportedly found competent by the mental health unit of the Butner Federal Correctional Complex. In the Augusta County Circuit Court on Monday, Caleb Routhier – an attorney representing the former executive vice president of Nexus – said [quote] "my understanding is that he's been found competent." Routhier noted that he hadn't seen the report himself yet.
Judge Sean Workowski then confirmed the seventh set of trial dates in the Nexus financial exploitation case, in which two of the company's leaders – married couple Michael Donovan and Richard Moore – and one former employee are accused of stealing more than $400,000 in life insurance money from Zachary Cruz. Cruz is a young man who lived with the couple for about seven years, until this spring.
The trial in this case is now set for March 9 – 13. Documents filed by the defense state they intend to argue that the commonwealth's attorney is prosecuting this case against the alleged victim's wishes.
Moore was the only defendant not present in the courtroom on Monday, as Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon previously ordered him to remain in custody until he's sentenced for the two federal tax evasion charges to which Moore pled guilty in January. Sentencing has been delayed twice by an alleged suicide attempt and the subsequent motion for the competency evaluation. It is now scheduled for November 13th.