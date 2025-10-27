Nexus leader's attorney says he's competent; criminal cases proceed

A former leader of the Augusta County-based immigration bond business Nexus has reportedly been found mentally competent to assist in his own defense – meaning that two criminal cases against him can proceed. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

Two criminal cases against Richard Moore, one in the federal court and one in the state court system, can now move forward since Moore was reportedly found competent by the mental health unit of the Butner Federal Correctional Complex. In the Augusta County Circuit Court on Monday, Caleb Routhier – an attorney representing the former executive vice president of Nexus – said [quote] "my understanding is that he's been found competent." Routhier noted that he hadn't seen the report himself yet.

Judge Sean Workowski then confirmed the seventh set of trial dates in the Nexus financial exploitation case , in which two of the company's leaders – married couple Michael Donovan and Richard Moore – and one former employee are accused of stealing more than $400,000 in life insurance money from Zachary Cruz. Cruz is a young man who lived with the couple for about seven years, until this spring .

The trial in this case is now set for March 9 – 13. Documents filed by the defense state they intend to argue that the commonwealth's attorney is prosecuting this case against the alleged victim's wishes.