President Barack Obama joins Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger at Norfolk rally in show of support

Spirits were high outside the Chartway Arena in Norfolk early Saturday morning.

Sebrina Brown led a group in songs towards the front. The lyrics, “We’re ready,” took on a double meaning. They were ready to take their seats and ready for political change, Brown said. Doors opened at 10:30 a.m., but Brown got there at 7:30 to make sure she secured a spot in line.

“I am pumped,” Brown said. “I am pumped for Spanberger. I am pumped for the free process that we still have. This is the season where everyone needs to exercise their voice, and I must say that I'm excited about seeing President Obama.”

Others in line shared Brown’s excitement.

Photo by Toby Cox Sherrie Parker waits outside Chartway Arena Nov. 1, wearing a t-shirt featuring President Barack Obama.

The event was President Obama’s first political rally in Hampton Roads since 2012 and the first time a Democratic president had made a campaign stop in the region in more thana decade.

Spanberger shared her plans to lower costs, strengthen schools and grow Virginia’s economy. She vowed to work across party lines but push back against President Donald Trump’s policies.

“In three days, we have a chance to elect a leader who will help build a better, stronger, brighter future for Virginia,” Obama told the crowd. “And Lord knows, we need that light. We need that inspiration. Because let's face it, our country and our politics are in a pretty dark place right now.”

He urged people to vote — and vote for Spanberger.

Photo by Toby Cox Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and President Barack Obama embrace before Obama addresses the crowd at Chartway Arena Nov. 1.

Presidential endorsements have become a topic of interest in this year’s race for governor. Spanberger has one from Obama, but her opponent, Winsome Earle-Sears, has struggled to secure support from Trump.

How much this matters is up for debate.

‘Frosting’

Photo by Toby Cox Susan Kirton waits for doors to open at Chartway Arena Nov. 1. "I think our country is in a really bad place, and we in Virginia have to make sure we're taking care of the Commonwealth," she said. "I love what Abby (Spanberger) stands for, and I'm super excited."

The rally was a demonstration of strength for the Democratic Party, representing all levels of government.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, Chairman of Virginia Democrats Lamont Bagby, Congressman Bobby Scott and Senator Tim Kaine all spoke to the thousands in the stands.

Spanberger’s ticket mates were there, too, including attorney general candidate Jay Jones and Lt. Governor candidate Ghazala Hashmi.

Obama told the crowd to turn their disapproval of the Trump administration into votes.

“They don't hear boos,” Obama said. “They hear votes.”

Former Gov. Douglas Wilder said endorsements are overplayed.

Wilder became the first Black elected governor in the country in 1990 and now runs the Virginia Commonwealth University’s Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs. He said endorsements weren’t as important when he was in politics and he still believes the most important endorsement is from regular people.

“I think people overplay (endorsements),” he said. “‘I've got this group, I've got that group, I've got the other group.’ Do you have the people? And are these groups that you're speaking of really representative of the people?”

It might depend on the person issuing the endorsement, Old Dominion University political scientist Athena King said.

Obama is a powerful figure and showing up in Virginia made the strongest statement of support. That kind of backing gives campaigns credibility, “vitality” and can capture undecided voters, King said.

“Obama can be seen as insurance,” she said. “He may be able to talk about those issues that will resonate with Black voters in a way that Spanberger’s campaign hasn't to this point."

Photo by Toby Cox People at Chartway Arena cheer for President Barack Obama Nov. 1.

King pointed out that the Spanberger campaign hasn’t done that only with Black voters. Spanberger appeared in Charlottesville with former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, which could be a way to signal her support of progressive LGBTQ policies, King said.

“It may be difficult for a candidate, especially a candidate who's running for a statewide office, to reach every coalition that they're going to need to be successful, so the endorsement also serves as a form of surrogacy,” King said.

Lorraine Speller, waiting outside the arena on Saturday, said an endorsement from Obama carries weight.

“Obama is a man of character,” Speller said. “He's a man that has morals, values. He stands for something, and to be endorsed by President Obama, enough is said.”

But an endorsement alone isn’t enough to win an election, Wilder said.

“The endorsements, I would say, are dessert, but the menu is in the meat and the bones of the candidates' platform,” he said.

Suzanne Saltisiak, waiting for the doors to open, said she already cast her vote for Spanberger.

And Obama’s endorsement?

“It's just extra frosting on top,” she said.