Jazz musicians, costumed performers lead pro-democracy parade in Charlottesville

On Saturday, Indivisible Charlottesville organized a New Orleans-style funeral march on the downtown mall to mourn what they see as a loss of civil liberties in America – and celebrate hope for the future. WMRA’s Meredith McCool followed the procession.

[somber music]

On the final day of early voting in the commonwealth, members of several Charlottesville organizations joined together for what they dubbed a “Jazz Parade for Democracy.” Local musicians were joined by performers from the grassroots organization Keep Going Together, the "contemplayful" singing group Wonderground, and the Charlottesville Women’s Choir. The procession included pallbearers carrying a coffin adorned with Day of the Dead iconography, followed by black-clad mourners clutching tombstones with epitaphs such as “RIP Democracy.” For the entire length of the Downtown Mall, a scythe-wielding Grim Reaper in a red baseball cap menaced a chained and desperate Lady Liberty.

Meredith McCool / WMRA A chained "Lady Liberty" follows behind democracy's coffin in the processional performance.

Janet Horne was among the spectators lining the parade route.

JANET HORNE: It's like a dirge for democracy. It's sort of a New Orleans-style jazz parade – when something, someone dies. I don't think we're quite there yet, but we're like teetering right on the verge.

Jennifer Niesslein, whose husband played trumpet in the band, said that the music in a traditional New Orleans funeral march –

JENNIFER NIESSLEIN: …starts out with a slow, sad one, and it gets progressively more upbeat, more of a celebration. So this is sort of, you know, starts with we're in trouble, but this is, like the hope for the future.

HORNE: That's the first movement, and then it’s going to be back to, like, celebratory life. Yeah, it's really great. I had no idea. We just came down to watch her husband play and saw this is a creative– exactly the kind of thing we need to express what we're all feeling right now.

As the tempo and volume of the music picked up further along the parade route, Mercedes Villaman swayed to the beat.

MERCEDES VILLAMAN: Today's the Day of the Dead, and this is a procession. We are mourning for many things that we're losing or are about to die, like freedom of speech, due process. And one … that I'm very sad is – I'm crying – the separation of church and state that really, really – she's passing by, my eyes, literally, truly, get into tears.

Meredith McCool / WMRA Local musicians of all ages joined the parade.

[crowd singing “Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me 'Round”]

At the far end of the mall, the tone turned hopeful as the mourners discarded their tombstones and somber attire for Mardi Gras beads, and Lady Liberty was freed from her chains. The gathered crowd joined in protest songs before the band led the procession back down the mall to the tune of “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

[band playing “When the Saints Go Marching In”]

Following the parade, folks gathered at Ting Pavilion for a "democracy fair" and remarks from representatives of local organizations. Among the speakers was Sylvia Elder of the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP.

SYLVIA ELDER: It is among our responsibilities to encourage all to be instrumental in making a change, and we can do that by exercising our right to vote. Know that we the people have a voice. Be familiar with the candidates in your area. Vote for the person or persons that you feel can work best for you. … Know that we, the people, have a voice. Folks, there is power in unity. In keeping with our mission, let us work together for the change that will produce the policies and practices that will expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security for all people. Let's lift our voices. Go to the polls. Vote. We can make a difference.

Meredith McCool / WMRA Sylvia Elder of the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP addressed the crowd after the parade.