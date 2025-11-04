Economics, abortion rights, civil liberties motivate blue votes in Lexington

The economy, abortion rights, and civil liberties drove Lexington residents to the polls today. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi stopped by and filed this report.

By 1:30 p.m., about 660 people had voted in person at the Rockbridge Area Relief Association, just under a fifth of the city's active voters. But a decent number of local residents voted early, an election official told me. Last year, 62% of city voters went for Kamala Harris. All three people who spoke with me voted for Democrats – even the one who identified as a Republican.

BILL BROWN: The Trump presidency, I would say, is a big issue with me.

Bill Brown said that while he voted for gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, it's been a long time since he really identified with a politician.

BROWN: And I'm a Republican! I was in Young Republicans at Washington and Lee, as a matter of fact. … I've always been a moderate Republican, more of a conservative, and it's discouraging to me that that party has changed so much here in the last, I would say, 10 years. So I'm kind of without a ship right now, because I'm also against a lot of the more extreme positions of the Democratic party.

Bee Sackett also voted for the Democratic slate.

BEE SACKETT: I think abortion is a big issue in this election, and I think that a lot of what's going on in the White House has been reflected in what's going on in Richmond, and I think that that needs to change.

Eighteen-year-old Taina Covington was voting for the first time.

TAINA COVINGTON: I like to focus on making sure everyone has a stable life, like income and such, and that everyone can express themselves, and I feel like the candidates I voted for today represent that.