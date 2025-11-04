Slow, steady trickle of voters cast ballots in rural Rockbridge precinct

Voters in the northeast corner of Rockbridge County made their way to the Vesuvius Community Center to vote today, motivated by a variety of factors. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

The community center at the end of a gravel lane is the polling place for 562 active voters in Rockbridge County. About a fifth of them had voted in person by noon.

Emily Fary declined to say who she voted for, but says we need strong leadership.

EMILY FARY: With Veteran's Day around the corner, it's really important that we remember that a lot of men and women have sacrificed to give us the right to vote, and go out there and put your vote in and make it better for the future.

Sean Dela voted for the Democratic slate because of –

SEAN DELA: The economy, people's food not getting taken away from them, and just justice in general. [chuckles]

He acknowledged that he's in a small minority of blue voters here. Last year, 86% of voters in this precinct went for President Donald Trump – even more than the county as a whole, which went 66% red.

DELA: But I do like being a thorn in some people's sides.

John Moore voted for all the Republican candidates. He said he aligned with the vast majority of gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears' positions.

JOHN MOORE: I didn't like Sears not supporting the legalization of marijuana, but that's the only thing that I disagreed with her on. Everything else was right on.