Support and resources for caregivers in the Valley

The Confident Caregiver Conference took place recently at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, with speakers, breakout sessions, and a resource fair for caregivers. The conference was organized by the Valley Program for Aging Services, or V-PAS. WMRA’s Ayse Pirge reports.

Ayse Pirge / WMRA Sonya Barsness is a gerontologist who participated in the conference.

SONYA BARSNESS: Today I’m going to be talking about person-centered caregiving. So, using person-centered principles as a compass for caregivers in their day-to-day caregiving.

Sonya Barsness is a gerontologist, which means –

BARSNESS: We study the multi-dimensional field of aging. We look at aging from a bio, psycho, social, spiritual – so all the parts of growing older. More than medical, more than physical…

She says her particular focus is supporting people living with dementia, and those who care for them. This includes working with organizations that support people living with the condition to help them do well. She described person-centered caregiving –

BARSNESS: …is a term that refers to an approach to care that is focused on the individual and who they are holistically more than their diagnosis. So that the care offered to a person is more about their interests, their needs, what’s important to them. It’s driven by them. It’s a partnership with caregivers.

Barbara Thomas is a caregiver for her husband, who has dementia. It’s Thomas’ first time attending a conference like this, which she says she found out through her VPAS caregiver support group.

BARBARA THOMAS: It’s a relief when I talk to them. It just feels good. When they have a problem, it’s like I know that…

And she says she appreciates the collaborative side of these support groups.

THOMAS: Because we can share these stories, we can get tips from each other… I’ve got this problem, what do you think about that?

Bill Anderson, a caregiver for his wife, says she was diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s. And while his wife’s short term memory is basically gone, she is still able to drive.

Ayse Pirge / WMRA

BILL ANDERSON: She could find her way sort of around town. But beyond that it can be difficult.

Anderson says his wife took care of him when he was diagnosed with cancer, of which he is a survivor. He says he also goes to a support group once a month.

Many of the stories at the conference involved couples dealing with caregiving. Jayne Rynar’s husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer's about two years ago. She says he’s a brilliant man who is still very capable in his physical abilities. Rynar says he is in an experimental program through UVA.

JAYNE RYNAR: And he is going for once a month infusions of his medication. And they hope that this new medication will stop the progression by about 40 percent. So he’s halfway through.

Rynar says it’s very difficult for her husband to form complete sentences, and remember the names of everything. She says she heard about the conference through her VPAS support group, which she says is a blessing for caregivers.

She said that caregivers have to take care of themselves, and do something for themselves, whether that’s taking a weekend trip, or doing humanitarian work.

At the resource fair, I notice a stand with a large colorful abstract painting. Kathy Guisewite, the VPAS Caregiver Outreach Coordinator, says they offer Opening Minds through Art sessions, which is an internationally recognized abstract arts program for people living with dementia, and other cognitive concerns.

Ayse Pirge / WMRA Kathy Guisewite is the VPAS Caregiver Outreach Coordinator.

KATHY GUISEWITE : People here participating or they’re walking by my table are making their mark.

Guisewite says they use abstract art because everybody wins. She shows me two different options for color, and asks me if I would like to add to the painting. I choose light green. Guisewite says autonomy and giving people choice is a big part of the program, because, for folks living with dementia, others are often making choices on their behalf.

I add specks of green to the canvas, which is now a curious mix of lines, curves, and colors that resemble street art. And, Guisewite says, at the end of the day, the collaborative piece will be displayed for everybody to see.

