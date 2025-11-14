Foundation supporting pediatric cancer patients and families celebrates 15 years

The MaDee Project is a foundation that supports pediatric cancer patients and their families in Augusta County with financial assistance and guidance. They are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year. WMRA’s Zack Furr reports.

The MaDee Project was started in 2010 by Lynn and Duane Breeden. It’s named after MaDee Boxler, a first-year at Roanoke College at the time. She was diagnosed with a cancer known as Hodgkin's Lymphoma Depleted.

TAMARA TALLEY-CAMPBELL: MaDee had actually worked for Lynn while she was battling cancer at her retail stores Dancing Feet, and You’re a Star in Staunton. And, immediately once MaDee was diagnosed, she started doing fundraisers in our area for us and for MaDee.

Tamara Talley-Campbell is MaDee’s mother, and the foundation’s president. When MaDee passed away, Lynn and Duane started the nonprofit to help the families of children battling cancer.

Since then, the project has helped 135 families, with 104 in remission, and 21 who have passed. The project is currently helping eight families, and receives funding from The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, a charitable organization in the area.

Campbell also says the project provides emotional support as well.

CAMPBELL: It just kind of felt like sometimes that I really didn’t have someone to talk to. So one of the things that I openly do is give them my phone number and say call me anytime, day or night when you need someone to talk to, scream at, cry with. I’ve been in your shoes. I know what you’re going through. I’m here for you.

The MaDee Project receives referrals from University of Virginia’s Children’s Hospital, local school systems, and friends and family members of those battling pediatric cancer.

You can contact the MaDee Project at info@cfcbr.org.