Virginians receive partial SNAP payment for November

WMRA previously reported on delayed payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, during the federal government shutdown. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi followed up with a local recipient and filed this report.

As we previously reported , federal SNAP benefits were suspended at the end of October due to the shutdown. The state-funded Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance program, or VENA, then sent out one payment to most SNAP recipients that was a quarter of their normal monthly benefit.

Emily Rooker is a Staunton resident with a teenage son who receives disability income and other government benefits because of a traumatic brain injury. Rooker said she received some SNAP money on Saturday – 65% of the monthly payment. That, plus the VENA payment, means she's received 90% of the normal monthly amount for November.

EMILY ROOKER: I can manage on 90%. I really worry about neighbors. … I worry about people who have a lack of access to food, who also are now missing 10%.

Rooker said the Jones Garden has been really helpful. That's a Staunton organization that creates urban recreational gardens to grow fresh produce for the local community. And friends and family have also pitched in. Rooker encouraged listeners to reach out to people around them to see if they need help.

ROOKER: Maybe you ask, "do you know of any person or any group around here that might need help with food?" … Just start asking. It's just a really scary time. For people in poverty to be used – this is just my opinion – but for people in poverty to be used as leverage by people who are very privileged, it's just, it's so messed up.