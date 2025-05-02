$500,000 and 500 New Donors

These are the most ambitious goals for an on-air fund drive as we are in a new era of public broadcasting with the loss of federal funding earlier this year.

Losing $300,000 a year in federal funding will fundamentally change our business model from now on.

Click here for full stories about the elimination of federal funding for public broadcasting.

To help make up the loss of revenue we are looking to raise $500,000 by the end of the on air fund drive Friday, September 19.

Perhaps more importantly, we need to replace those federal dollars with first time contributors.

This drive’s new-giver goal is 500 (a 25% increase over last spring). On air fund drives are the best at getting those first-time contributors. We will need to get thousands of new contributors this year to make up that difference, that’s a lot, but, tens of thousands of regular listeners have yet to give!

To encourage those first-time givers, we are pleased to announce:

Professor John Edward Scott, Jr. Matching Grant.

This generous memorial will allow us to match all new donor contributions up to a total of $20,000 for this fall fund drive.

Please forward this email to anyone you know who might become a new donor. Recruiting more givers will be the key to our financial future.

We are very grateful for the consistent and faithful support of our renewing annual contributors and to the hundreds of donors who responded this summer in response to the elimination of federal funding. It has been a response that gives us hope that listeners will keep this public radio service thriving and serving our communities for years to come.

Finally, it’s likely if you’re receiving this email, you’re already a giver. It would give us an added level of stability if you set your contribution up monthly and ongoing. To help us save credit card fees, consider doing that monthly gift by Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) through your bank account – it’s safe and secure and you can change it any time and ALL of your gift goes to support us.