Respiratory illnesses trending down in Virginia after December peak

Respiratory illness is starting to trend downwards in Virginia after hitting a peak in late December. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

The Virginia Department of Health currently categorizes respiratory illness activity as moderate in the central and eastern regions of the state, and low in the rest.

Activity peaked at the end of December, as measured by emergency department, or ED, visits. At that time, a quarter of all ED visits in the state were for respiratory illnesses – as of last week, that had dropped to 19%. December's peak was slightly lower than those in February 2025 and December 2023.

The VDH dashboard shows specific rates for influenza, COVID, and RSV, of which influenza was the most common last week. Flu Type A is the most common strain being diagnosed. The overall respiratory illness activity also includes cases of cough, pneumonia, and other diseases.

RACHEL DUMENE: Everyone over six months old is eligible for a flu shot.

Rachel Dumene is a communications specialist for the Central Shenandoah Health District.

DUMENE: Make sure you're washing your hands often and thoroughly throughout the day, for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap. Make sure you're covering coughs and sneezes. … If you are able to, staying home or away from others when you are sick.

Children ages zero to four currently have the highest rate of ED visits for respiratory illness. The VDH has received 21 reports of COVID, flu, and RSV-related deaths in the past six weeks, with two-thirds being caused by flu and one-third by COVID. There have been no pediatric influenza deaths so far this season.

A group of health systems in central Virginia, including UVa Health and VCU Health, have issued new patient guidance – that patients should not delay medical treatment due to symptoms, and that those with flu-like symptoms are strongly encouraged to wear a mask when seeking treatment.

